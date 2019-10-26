Northampton fire displaces six people

NORTHAMPTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Over 20 firefighters assisted in a residential fire early Friday morning that displaced six people.

The Gaston Fire Department was called to James Jones Rd for a fire around 2 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, fire officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the fire department, approximately one-third of the home’s roof had collapsed. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say they contained the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.

They remained on the scene for over three hours.

The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.

A family of six was displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.