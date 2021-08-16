NOW in ENC: Free African Jewelry Making Workshop happening next weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with founder and Executive Director of Arts to End Genocide (ATEG), Mitch Lewis.

The non-profit Arts To End Genocide will host a free African Jewelry Making Workshop as a benefit to relocating orphan children and families from a garbage dump in Mali to a healthier area where they can raise crops and livestock for self-sufficiency and commerce.

The first of two sessions will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the J. Murphy Smith Center at 509 Middle Street in New Bern.

