NOW in ENC: Town of Oriental gears up for Flounder Festival

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) The town of Oriental is preparing for its first ‘Flounder Festival’, in celebration of the 4th of July holiday.

After COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings canceled the annual Croaker Festival, event organizers formed a new gathering to celebrate the holiday. Thus, the Flounder Festival emerged.

Event organizers say collections were taken up for fireworks and plans set in place for a drive-by parade. A firework show is scheduled for the evening of Friday, July 2 (weather permitting). It will launch from the bridge in Oriental.

On Saturday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. there will be a drive-by parade, including opportunities to walk around vendors and explore shops. Floats will line up on Ragan Road stretching down to Broad Street/Highway 55. The route is expected to continue down Hodges Street, along the waterfront and will end by Lou Mac Park.

The Marine Band and Color Guard are expected to play in the event as well. Additional music will be played at the Tiki Bar both Friday and Saturday night.

If you need to escape from the heat, the Old Theatre is be playing The Little Mermaid indoors throughout the day.

Marsha Paplham, one of the event organizers, joins WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell to chat more about the holiday festivities and what to expect this weekend in Oriental.

Listen to the full interview below.