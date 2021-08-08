NY sheriff commends Cuomo accusers for coming forward and furthers investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple held a press conference Saturday afternoon to discuss a criminal complaint his office received this week from an aide who worked side by side with Governor Cuomo.

The Albany County Sheriff Office is working with Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ office on the investigation. They are seeking additional information from the attorney general.

Attorney General Letitia James released a statement following Sheriff Apple’s press conference.

“We will cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant. Similarly, we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, as appropriate.” NY Attorney General Letitia James

“Depending on the facts and the circumstances we will sit down with the district attorney and make the decision to move forward with a criminal charge or not,” said Sheriff Apple.

A former Cuomo staffer and her attorney met at Albany County sheriff’s office for about an hour this week to file the formal report but is expected to meet with them soon for a lengthier interview.

The former assistant of Governor Cuomo accused him of groping her while taking a selfie together. In the AG’s report, she accused Cuomo of reaching under her shirt and fondling her breast while they were alone at the Executive Mansion late last year.

She was identified as executive assistant number 1 in Attorney General Letitia James sexual harassment report. The employee worked at the Executive Chamber with the Governor. She reported that he touched her on multiple occasions.

The former employee took action by filing a criminal case against the Governor with the Albany County Sheriff Office.

“Attorney Brian Premo and his client did in fact come in. She filed a formal report alleging criminal conduct against the governor. The conduct was sexual in nature,” said Sheriff Apple.

The AG has said civil but not criminal charges were possible following her report, but the county district attorney could open up a criminal investigation if any of these victims come forward.

Sheriff Apple says they are in the early stages of the investigation and have a lot of work ahead of them.

“There is a lot of information out there and we have a lot of fact finding to do. We have a lot of interviews to conduct. I’m not going to rush it because of who he is and I’m not going to delay it because of who he is,” said he.

Sheriff Apple says he commends the victim on coming forward. He says now it’s time to do their part and further the investigation.