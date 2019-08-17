NYC subway scare suspect has criminal past

NEW YORK (AP) – The Latest on suspicious objects found in New York City:

A West Virginia sheriff’s department says the man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station has a criminal history in the state.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department identified the man taken into police custody Saturday in New York as Larry Kenton Griffin II, of Bruno, West Virginia.

The sheriff’s department says it has arrested the 26-year-old at least three times in the past eight years, including one in 2017 alleging he sent obscene material to a minor.

The sheriff’s department says a warrant for Griffin’s arrest was issued in March after he missed drug screenings as part of pretrial supervision.

Griffin’s cousin told West Virginia television station WSAZ-TV that he is a good person with mental health issues. It’s unknown if Griffin has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

New York City police say they’ve apprehended a man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a subway station.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning that a man seen holding one of the rice cookers in surveillance video was taken into custody.

The discovery of the cookers Friday led to an evacuation and roiled the morning commute.

Police said cameras near the World Trade Center captured a man with a cart putting cookers in two locations in the subway station.

A third cooker of the same type was later discovered 2 miles (3 kilometers) away on a sidewalk.

Authorities determined they were not explosives. Pressure cookers can be turned into bombs.

Police say they didn’t have details on the man’s apprehension. No charges have been announced.