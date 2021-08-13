Obediah Hester IV murder suspect from 2014 to appear in court Friday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N..C (WNCT) – Defendant Nashid Porter will be in Duplin Superior Court Friday, August 13 at 1:00 p.m. He is charged with the first-degree murder of Obediah Hester IV that occurred in Duplin County on November 12, 2014.

The State is represented by District Attorney Ernie Lee and ADA Michele Morton of the Fifth Prosecutorial District (Onslow, Sampson, Duplin, and Jones Counties).

The defendant is represented by Defense Attorneys Richard McNeil and Walter H. Paramore, III of Jacksonville. The presiding judge will be Judge Thomas Lock of Johnston County.

No further information was released at this time.