Ocracoke Airport closed to residents wanting to pick up supplies

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – According to a post on the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office facebook page, the Ocracoke Airport is closed to residents wanting to pick up supplies.

The office emphasizes that the airport is not a pickup location for supplies.

To be sure that all residents have a fair shot at everything being sent, the Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department remains the pickup location.

The airport is being used as overflow storage and you will not be granted access unless dropping materials off.

The Sheriff’s Office says that you will be turned around at the gate and refusal to leave or entering upon being told to turn around, will result in appropriate legal actions being taken.