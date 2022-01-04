OCS monthly meeting taking place Tuesday night; some local parents voice concerns about current COVID-19 protocols ahead of meeting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday night. There are a few items on the agenda, including COVID-19 protocols.

9 On Your Side spoke to some concerned parents ahead of the meeting. They said they hope that the school board takes the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county into consideration as they make their monthly vote about the mask policy.

“I would hope that they would be concerned with public safety and protect the health and safety of their students and their staff,” said one parent, Marcy Wofford.

Onslow County Schools currently do not require masks for students and staff, but after some school districts here in the east have reversed their mask optional policy, some local parents are calling for that change as well.

“But this is something that we’ve never experienced. And, and these are children’s lives, their overall health,” said another parent, Nixida Miller.

This comes as Onslow County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“I just hope that they come to a reasonable medium and a healthy one following CDC guidelines,” said Miller.

Miller says her son is diabetic and she worries for his safety as he goes back to school. She hopes that the school board makes changes after tonight’s meeting.

“I hope that the board members really take into consideration everyone and actually come up with a happy medium that put the child’s safety first,” said Miller.

Wofford says she’s been homeschooling her children since the mask optional policy was put in place and says she doesn’t feel comfortable sending her child back to take her exams in person.

“There’s a lot of talk about freedom of people to not wear a mask. Well, what about the rest of us who want to protect our health? We’re left just at the, you know, at the decision-making of other people in their personal freedoms,” said Wofford.

Also happening at the meeting, the NAACP said they will speak about the incident between an SRO and a student at Swansboro High School that happened last month.