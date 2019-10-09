October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) October marks the National Disability Employment Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is taking the time to see how eastern North Carolina continues to spread awareness this month.

Throughout the month of October, we celebrate the commitment of individuals with disabilities who apply their skills and talents in the workplace.

This year’s theme was Right Talent, Right Now.

In April this year, the national unemployment rate for Americans with disabilities reached an all-time low.

Looking to build on that momentum the Accessible Icon Project partnered with the North Carolina Rehabilitation Association on Wednesday to paint parking spaces at Grainger Stadium.

“It always starts with awareness and education,” said Kyla Kremhelmer, Chairman of NCRA IV. People with disabilities can do all kinds of jobs and with NCRA and vocational rehab we look at people’s abilities.”

The handicapped sign that was painted is new and modern representing an independent person moving forward.

Throughout the month of October, we’ll continue to run stories on National Disability Employment Awareness Month.