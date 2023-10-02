GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Do things go bump in the night in your home? A new survey from All Star Home reports that 1 in 6 people think so.

More than 2 out of 5 Americans have experienced a haunting, or unusual occurrences, within their home. Out of that figure, 42% of them have felt the presence of someone or something they could not see, 37% heard unexplainable noises like footsteps or voices, and 19% have seen apparitions or ghostly figures.

Don’t look under the bed as the most common paranormal location within the home happen in the bedroom, at 49%. The living room is the second most haunted at 26%, the kitchen coming in third at 23%. Finally, the hallway and stairs only ranked at 21% and surprisingly, the basement is last at a meger 12%.

The most common paranormal experiences that happen in order are strange sounds, animals acting weirdly, ghosts, flickering lights, strange voices, unusual smells.

People tended to pray after these occurrences, as 19% of the surveyors said. Some researched the house’s history, 11%, and others performed a cleansing ritual, 11%.

Strangely enough there are people who would love to live in a haunted home, 24% of those surveyed said they would purchase one and would even pay an average of $249,557 for it.

Over 1,000 Americans were surveyed in August 2023, with an even amount of binary genders participating.