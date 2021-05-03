$1 million Jumbo Bucks prize makes for second million-dollar win for Randolph County man

RALEIGH, N.C. — Max Bouldin of Trinity tried his luck on a new $10 ticket and won his second $1 million lottery prize.

“I’m just shocked,” he said as he claimed his Jumbo Bucks prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. “I’m in awe. This is a one in a million chance.”

Back in July of 2018, Bouldin won $1 million on an Extreme Millions ticket.

He purchased his latest lucky ticket from the Trindale Mini Mart on N.C. 62 in Trinity.

“I feel so blessed,” said Bouldin. “By winning this one here, it is definitely a blessing.”

He had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. Bouldin opted for the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“I’m very grateful,” he said. “I just can’t believe this.”

Jumbo Bucks launched this month with eight top prizes of $1 million.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games like Jumbo Bucks make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $8.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Randolph County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.