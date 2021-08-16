10 times North Carolinians broke impressive, inspiring and just plain quirky records

(WGHP) — If you’ve ever doubted how determined, kind, and also a little strange North Carolinians can be, check out these 10 broken records and doubt no more.

From sports achievements to catching massive sharks and helping local communities by hugging stuffed animals, people in NC have done a bit of everything.

Here’s a list of 10 interesting records broken in NC, according to Guinness World Records:

1.) Largest walk-through zoo

Set by: North Carolina Zoo

Where: Asheboro

When: Feb. 9, 2018

The NC Zoo was opened on Aug. 13, 1974, and is now home to more than 1,600 animals. It also has the most chimpanzees of any zoo in the US.

Ham the chimpanzee astronaut lived in the NC Zoo. He was famous for being launched into space on Jan. 31, 1961. He died from a heart attack on Jan. 19, 1983, at 25.

Check out the Zoo Filez video above for more on what makes the NC Zoo so special.

2.) Lowest golf score on an 18 hole short course

Set by: Christian Carpenter

Where: Hickory

When: Oct. 7, 2007

If you think your golf game is great, a 12-year-old likely had you beat back in 2007.

The lowest score in an 18 hole short golf course is 54 (16 under par 70).

Carpenter was 12 when he shot the record-breaking round on his home course, which measured 5,952 yards. He scored 4, 3, 3, 2, 3, 1, 4, 2, 4=26 out and 4, 3, 3, 2, 3, 2, 4, 4, 3=28 in.

A month later, on Nov. 5, 2007, he was offered a college place at UCLA when he was old enough to attend.

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 27: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, stands in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

3.) Most miles led in a NASCAR race

Set by: Martin Truex Jr.

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway

When: May 29, 2016

Start your engines! Martin Truex Jr. led 588 miles in a NASCAR race at the 2016 Coca-Cola 600.

He led 392 out of 400 laps to win his first victory in the 2016 season. It was also his fourth career win.

4.) Largest food drive in 24 hours

Set by: North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics Food Drive

Where: Durham

When: March 5, 2011

Here’s a record that demonstrates just how kind North Carolinians can be.

During the food drive, 559,885 lbs. of food was collected over 18 hours.

Bubbles blowing in a breeze (Getty Images)

5.) Most people put inside bubbles in 30 seconds

Set by: Steven Langley

Where: Huntersville

When: Nov. 9, 2018

Now for a stranger record: if anyone ever asks you “What is the world record for the most people put inside bubbles in 30 seconds?” you can confidently say the answer is “13…and why are you asking me about this?”

A Lemon Shark shows its teeth and jaws to a scuba diver off the coast of West Palm Beach, Florida (Getty Images)

6.) Heaviest fish caught

Set by: Colleen Harlow

Where: Buxton

When: Nov. 23, 1988

“You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Colleen Harlow somehow caught a 405 lb. lemon shark in Buxton, North Carolina.

7.) Fastest quarter-mile time for a monster truck

Set by: Randy Moore

Where: zMAX Dragway in Charlotte

When: March 17, 2012

Randy Moore may be from Tennessee, but he’s no stranger to breaking records in NC.

He drove a quarter-mile in 13.175 seconds in the monster truck War Wizard, reaching a top speed of 96.8 mph.

A young girl hugging her new teddy bear (Getty Images)

8.) Most people hugging soft toys at the same time

Set by: Smoky Mountain High School

Where: Sylva

When: Feb. 14, 2020

Do you want something cuter than sharks and monster trucks? On Valentine’s day last year, 835 North Carolinians set a record together by hugging soft toys.

What’s even more wholesome about the record is the students went for it to foster school spirit and collect toys to donate to their local community.

A solitary ant walking on the ground (Getty Images)

9.) Largest ant farm

Set by: Terminix

Where: Charlotte

When: April 15, 2019

The largest ant farm measures three cubic feet.

If you feel an overwhelming urge to see the record-holding ant farm for yourself, head over to the Discovery Place science museum in Charlotte.

10.) Longest surviving double heart bypass patient

Set by: Robert D. Brown

Where: Gastonia

When: April 6, 2016

The longest surviving double heart bypass patient is 40 years and 216 days achieved by Robert Brown.

He is the first record holder in the record category.