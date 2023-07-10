DENVER (KDVR) – A 10-year-old amputee in Colorado is defying odds as a track star, and now she’s about to compete at the national level.

Just last year, Carmen Wilkey started running track.

“In her first year, she actually set three national records of her age group, classification, and gender,” her father, Michael Wilkey, told Nexstar’s KDVR.

Carmen was born without her left fibula, outside metatarsal, and pinky toe, which led to an amputation as a baby.

She recently competed in the Endeavor games in Oklahoma and qualified in every event. On Monday, they’re off to Homewood, Alabama for nationals. These meets were put on by Move United.

Before they head to nationals though, the family made a stop in Nashville, Tennessee, where Carmen was fitted for a new running blade and leg provided by Amputee Blade Runners.

It’s serious stuff for Carmen, but she’s just as excited about the friendships she’s making along the way.

“It’s been a very exciting and fun ride,” she said. “It’s been crazy at times but very fun. I love being out here and being able to meet people like me with disabilities, I just think that’s great.”

Meanwhile, Michael just wants other parents to know this outlet is available for kids like his daughter.

“Seeing her be able to kind of latch onto these things and really enjoy them and excel at them at such a young age is really incredible,” he said. “The biggest thing is access. There are so many kids in this community that have no idea that these events happen.”

This is only the beginning for Carmen, she’s got some big dreams and wants to be a Paralympic athlete in track and snowboarding, which she also excels at. Her dad couldn’t be happier about it.

“There is a pretty clear path to them and she has to keep at it and we’re there. I couldn’t ask for anything more for any of my kids,” Michael said.