RALEIGH, N.C. — Johnny Carlyle of Carthage can get a new truck after his weekly lottery purchase led to a $100,000 Cash 5 win.

“I’ve had my old one for over 20 years,” said Carlyle. “I’ll get a GMC or Chevy— whichever is a better deal.”

He bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing from the Speedway on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage.

Carlyle, an auto parts delivery driver, stopped to check his ticket Monday on his way to work. After checking the ticket, he had to ask the cashier for help.

“I thought something was wrong with the machine,” said Carlyle. “She handed me the winning numbers, and all five matched.”

Once he realized what he won, he called his wife to share the news.

“She got excited,” Carlyle recalled, “and thought I was messing with her head.”



Carlyle arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,250.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Moore County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.