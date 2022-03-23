MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A 15-year-old girl reunited with her favorite nurse Monday at Grand Strand Medical Center to introduce her to the service dog that bears her name.

Penny Doyle has been a nurse for more than 30 years and called the reunion with Caroline Kay “emotional.”

“I just remember so clearly,” Kay said about being cared for by Doyle. “And I even tell Penny about Penny.”

Penny is what Kay named the 1-year-old labradoodle who is now her service dog. She was trained to smell Kay’s blood sugar, after she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes during her stay at Grand Strand Medical Center more than two years ago.

“It was scary,” Kay said. “I was kind of out of it.”

“24-36 hours, at least, you were very lethargic and sleepy,” Doyle said.

Doyle took care of Kay during overnights, and Kay remembers the care she got to this day.

“She had to prick my finger once every hour, for like 24 hours,” Kay remembered. “And at first I didn’t really like her because of that. But after a while, she was just so sweet and would apologize every time.”

That’s why she knew she’d name her service dog Penny. The dog now goes with her to school and even sleeps close by.

“My mom and I were on the way home from the hospital and I was like I really want a service dog,” Kay said. “And she was like, well, what would you name it, and I was like Penny, of course!”