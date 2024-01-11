ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Storyful) — A colossal 20-foot-tall snowman, dubbed “Snowzilla” by locals, has resurfaced in Anchorage, Alaska, after a 10-year absence, local news reported.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, in 2008, the Powers family, who had been building the giant snowman since 2005, received a cease-and-desist notice from the city after complaints from neighbors about increased traffic in the area and concerns about safety regarding the structure.

This year, the Powers family, supported by friends and neighbors, decided to rebuild Snowzilla in November. The father-son team said that the more than 10-year break was due to various reasons, like insufficient quality snow early in the season and the demands of life.

“We had bad snow years for several, and then my kids grew up and dispersed. It takes a lot of energy,” Powers told the Anchorage Daily News.

Footage here, recorded by local Nutty Nu, shows the giant snowman.

Credit: Nutty Nu via Storyful