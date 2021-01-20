4-year-old boy gives National Guard soldiers cookies; Soldier gives him American flag pin amid President Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON — As the presidential transfer of power was underway, a much more lighthearted transfer was happening nearby.

Kavi Sadar, 4, made cookies for the National Guard soldiers who were maintaining security at the inauguration.

Kavi said he told the soldiers, “Thank you for protecting our neighborhood.”

After Kavi passed the cookies under the fence, they handed him an American flag patch.

The boy’s mother, Janet Sadar, said it was all Kavi’s idea.

“It’s a very weird time to live in this area,” she said. “I think that that day that the riot happened was a little bit scary because his school is also (one of) these little preschools in the neighborhood. It’s a strange time to live here, but its very excited for a 4-year-old to have a bunch of soldiers around. He doesn’t entirely understand, but it’s very exciting for him.”