94-year-old who went viral with ‘I need more beer’ sign dies

A 94-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral last spring has died, according to CBS-affiliate KDKA.

Olive Veronesi, who had been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, was photographed holding a dry erase board in the window with the message “I need more beer!!” KDKA reported.

According to KDKA, Veronesi celebrated her 94th birthday last Friday.

Veronesi’s viral plea ended up with Coors Light delivering beer to her.

“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day,” Mark Linder, with Molson Coors, told KDKA at the time.

Veronesi said she was “on her last twelve” cans when she made the sign and a relative snapped the photo.

“I have a beer every night,” she told KDKA. “You know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.”