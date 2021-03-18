A Greensboro boy wanted nothing more than to hang out with police for his birthday. They made that a reality!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 6-year-old Greensboro boy had a run-in with the police on his birthday — and it’s exactly what he asked for!

Cameron has always wanted to be a police officer since he was small, his mother tells us.

“I encourage him to chase his dreams,” said Cameron’s mom Maegen Carn. “With everything going on I wanted to encourage him that he can be the change that we needed.”

(Courtesy of Maegen Carn)

(Courtesy of Maegen Carn)

(Courtesy of Maegen Carn)

(Courtesy of Maegen Carn)

(Courtesy of Maegen Carn)

Because of the pandemic, Cameron missed out on celebrating his 6th birthday with a party, so she thought of another way to bring a smile to his face.

Carn reached out to the Greensboro Police Department and told them about Cameron’s dream to become a police officer.

Without hesitation, they welcomed him in.

On Tuesday, Cameron got to meet a therapy dog at the department, as well as some police officers. He even got a badge.

They even let him hop into the police car.

“He said it was the best day ever,” Carn said.