A Greensboro boy wanted nothing more than to hang out with police for his birthday. They made that a reality!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 6-year-old Greensboro boy had a run-in with the police on his birthday — and it’s exactly what he asked for!
Cameron has always wanted to be a police officer since he was small, his mother tells us.
“I encourage him to chase his dreams,” said Cameron’s mom Maegen Carn. “With everything going on I wanted to encourage him that he can be the change that we needed.”
Because of the pandemic, Cameron missed out on celebrating his 6th birthday with a party, so she thought of another way to bring a smile to his face.
Carn reached out to the Greensboro Police Department and told them about Cameron’s dream to become a police officer.
Without hesitation, they welcomed him in.
On Tuesday, Cameron got to meet a therapy dog at the department, as well as some police officers. He even got a badge.
They even let him hop into the police car.
“He said it was the best day ever,” Carn said.