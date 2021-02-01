Accused rapist hires hit-men to kill his niece, they killed two others instead

MONTEGUT, La. (KLFY ) An Acadiana man is accused of raping his niece and then placing a hit on her hoping she would be killed before she could testify in court.

The case shifted, taking a deadly turn after the hit-men killed the wrong people.

The two women who were shot to death apparently died trying to protect the real victim and fight off the killers.

The killing happened in on Jan. 13., at a home in Montegut, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Timothy Soginet, Breaux Cormier of Kaplan has been arrested for third-degree rape of a family member, and, as a registered sex offender, likely faces a substantial sentence if convicted.

The sheriff’s office said that Cormier hired two men, 25-year-old Andrew Eskine from Carencro and 22-year-old Dalvin Wilson of Rayne to murder the victim.

All three men now face charges in the double killing and are currently in jail each on a $2 million bond.

Soignet said that an initial attempt to kill the victim on an earlier date was unsuccessful and on the second attempt, Wilson arrived at the home in Montegut where he encountered Cormier’s sister who reportedly told the shooter that she was the rape victim, likely in an attempt to save the real victim.



