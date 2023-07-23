RALEIGH, N.C. — Playing the Jumbo Bucks lottery game from the NC Education Lottery got Robert McKirdy of Burlington just that.

He tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. McKirdy bought his lucky Jumbo Bucks ticket from Bellemont Store on N.C. 49 South in Burlington.

When McKirdy arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

Jumbo Bucks debuted in June with seven $1 million prizes. Five $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $9.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Alamance County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.