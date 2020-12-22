Attempted theft at Holly Springs target thwarted when officers show up for Shop-With-A-Cop event

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A pair of would-be thieves were thwarted when Holly Springs police showed up to a Shop-With-A-Cop event at a Target store there, said Town of Holly Springs spokesperson Mark Andrews.

According to the Holly Springs Police Department’s Facebook page, a “Grinch” attempted to steal nearly $2,300 worth of merchandise.

Andrews said one man had taken three backpacks and stuffed them with electronics and clothes while another man acted as a look-out.

When the officers got to the store to greet eight families who had been selected for the event, the look-out alerted his partner and the shopping cart was abandoned.

The suspects left the store just as officers were walking in, Andrews said. It was then that Target employees told police about the attempted theft.

Police have identified a suspect and obtained warrants for the man in connection with the incident at Target and another theft a a Sheetz store that had occurred about an hour earlier in the day, according to Andrews.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time and they are not in custody.