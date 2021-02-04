Baby contracts COVID-19, spreads to family during barbecue

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A child contracted COVID-19 at daycare and then spread it to five family members during a barbecue, according to the mother.

Loving mom and wife Ayssa Rivas takes her son Arrow to daycare every day while she is at work.

In October, Rivas received a call from the daycare confirming her worse nightmare. An employee of the daycare had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I noticed his symptoms right away were sneezing coughing and congestion but didn’t think anything of it,” said Rivas.

Ayssa and Rivas and her son Arrow

The day Rivas received the call from the daycare, her family was gathered for a barbecue. Rivas said her brothers, mom, her oldest son, and husband attended the event.

“My brother actually contracted COVID-19. And he gave it to my mom who he lives with and to my son, who stays with my mom during the week for virtual learning,” said Rivas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that an increasing number of COVID-19 cases are being traced to family gatherings. Anytime people from different households get together, the risk of infection increases.

Records requested by KVEO show infants all the way up to 17 years old, contribute to more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases within Hidalgo County.

Before schools reopened, students were tested at the discretion of their parents. Now the testing is mandatory when school-administered contract tracing shows they came into contact with a positive case.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said that now schools are reopening, there is significantly more testing.

“We are not getting more kids admitted to the hospital, but we did get a lot more adults admitted to the hospital,” said Melendez.

Riva’s husband became one of those adults admitted due to COVID-19.

“His asthma and the virus almost killed him,” said Rivas. “I regret having the barbecue, I would sit outside and cry hysterically telling myself how I am going to prepare if my kid’s dad died.”

Rivas said her husband has recovered but has not been the same.

As for Arrow, he is slowly regaining weight he lost and is walking.