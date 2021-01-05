‘Barn Quilt Diva’ teaches others how to paint beautiful barn quilts

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Barn quilts are an extra measure of beauty in an already scenic landscape.

“That pop of color makes all the difference, it catches your eyes,” said Lauren Byron, with Market on Main in Walnut Cove. “Most of them are quilt patterns based on traditional patterns.”

You’ll find them across the county.

“I have lots of favorite spots,” she said. “Most of my favorites are not on barns, most are on businesses in Walnut Cove.”

A few years ago, Byron got a grant to help put the county on the National Barn Quilt Trail map.

“I would say 90 percent of the businesses in Walnut Cove have a barn quilt,” she said.

She’s painted many of them herself.

“Painting is relaxing to me, and I paint pretty much for myself,” she said. “A few custom orders I do but my thing is to really draw them and get them out there for folks to do on their own.”

She teaches classes on how to make barn quilts and pre-draws the patterns for her students to paint. She estimates she’s drawn out at least 3,000 barn quilts herself, which is why she’s known at the Barn Quilt Diva.

She displays them all around her home and hopes the idea will spread to blanket more of the region too.

“The barns themselves are a work of art and to put a barn quilt on it just makes it stand out,” she said. “It gives it a sense of charm.”

To learn more about Barn Quilt Classes visit Market on Main in Walnut Cove or on Facebook.

To learn more about the Stokes County Barn Quilt Trail on Facebook, click here.