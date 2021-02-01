BIKER DAD: Bikers give 7-year-old who died from cancer a huge biker send-off

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Quinton Turpin may have only been 7 years old, but he already had a biker name and huge biker brotherhood. Quinton was known as “Lilman” by the bikers in Taylorsville North Carolina, and they had their little man’s back in life and in death.

Riders had just rallied for the family in January, holding a fundraiser just days before Quinton died. He had a bone cancer called osteoarcoma. “He loved his family, loved Legos, enjoyed video games, basketball, and super heroes. But most of all he had a big heart for people,” his obituary reads.

After his death, those same bikers put out a call far and wide to give Quinton the best send-off they could.

“I have permission from Quinton’s family to invite as many bikes as possible for his funeral,” Mark Bowman posted on Facebook.

A LIVE Facebook post was also shared more than a thousand times and viewed almost 70,000 times asking bikers to show up.

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3746395435476396&id=100003179281609

And show up they did, about 400 of them. Pictures and video from the January 23rd funeral display the massive show of support.

“1st of all I want thank God for organizing everything ..for Quinton’s funeral because everything was perfect. I want to thank all the bikers that came out for this special day,” Bowman posted after the funeral, “thanks to all clubs that came together as well.” They also raised more than $3,500 for the family to pay for Quinton’s headstone. “Me personally I’m still blown away by all the bikers coming together for Quinton and his family. I think Phil Goins said it best yesterday Quinton has done more than any politician he brought unity between so many people yesterday and for that I’m very grateful. Please keep Quinton’s family in your prayers.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

