OCRACOKE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Residents in Ocracoke Island witnessed a bizarre sight as thousands of fish have been washing ashore as part of an extraordinary migration process.

According to UNC Institute of Marine Science’s Dr. Janet Nye, the blitz is considered ‘normal behavior.’

(Courtesy: Heather Johnson)

This particular fish (bluefish) have an extremely high metabolism and eat a lot. They’re incredibly aggressive, Dr. Nye explained, and will often chase bait through the close-to-shore surf zone, herding them toward the beach.

“Large schools of big fish attack bait fish near the surface, churning the water like a washing machine,” the NOAA says. “They feed voraciously on their prey, eating almost anything they can catch and swallow.”

They wind up on shore in the process as they cram themselves into such a small amount of space that there isn’t enough oxygen left in the water.

Think of it as just a large Thanksgiving dinner for the thousands traveling through the Carolinas.