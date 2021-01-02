Brad Paisley gifts Nashville bombing victim a new guitar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week after the Christmas day bombing in Nashville that left thousands of people without a job or home, a musician who lost everything is already back to work thanks to love and support from friends and a country music superstar.

Buck McCoy is already strumming and singing his way to a fresh start.

“This is going to be my first gig back playing, and I’m going to take it slow and take it easy,” McCoy said, as he was getting ready to play with his band at Redneck Riviera Friday morning.

It was just feet away from where he lost his home and almost his livelihood. “The breath I’m taking right now is the first breath, the second breath, the third breath, and every single breath I feel right now is a gift,” he said.

His heart feels whole again after reuniting with his 8-year-old beloved cat Molly, who got separated from him after the blast. He wasn’t sure if he’d ever see her again.

One of his most cherished guitars is also back in his arms, but it will need a few repairs. One of Nashville’s very own wanted to help him get back on stage as soon as possible — Brad Paisley.

“I went to my Instagram; and there was a message; and I was like, this must be some kind of prank,” McCoy said. “You know, one of my funny buddies saying let’s cheer Buck up. No, it was actually him; and he wanted to talk to me; and he said I want to hook you up with a guitar so you can get back to work and make a living.”

Their half-hour long conversation on the phone was all about guitars, music and family. He knows Paisley isn’t doing it for fame or recognition but out of the goodness of his heart. McCoy wanted to make sure he knew how grateful he is for the gift. It’s a gift he believes will change his life in more ways than one.

“I can’t just sit around and think about it over and over and the memory comes back,” McCoy explained. “It’s just, I need to create new memories; I need to create fun experiences; and then water those experiences; and let those old weeds die in the back.”

Country star John Rich also called McCoy on the phone to show his support. Additionally, Paisley offered McCoy unlimited groceries at his nonprofit, “The Store,” which provides free food to those who need it most.