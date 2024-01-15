RALEIGH, N.C. — Hipolito Berrocales of Leland took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $491,290 jackpot on January 7.

Berrocales bought his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Northwest Road in Leland. His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on January 9 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $351,273.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

For details on how $6.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Brunswick County education programs last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.