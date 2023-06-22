RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmie Woodard of Concord took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Woodard bought his lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from K&T Tobacco on Ward Boulevard in Wilson. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $15.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.