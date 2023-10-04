(WGHP) – “Can lightning turn sand at the beach into glass?” Dianne from Winston-Salem asks. “If so, how and in what conditions?”

Yes, it is possible for lightning to turn sand into glass. However, it’s not quite the kind of glass you’re thinking of, and the conditions have to be just right.

When lightning strikes damp sand, the bolt travels down through the sand until its energy runs out, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The melting point of sand is 1,723 degrees Celsius, which is over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Most lightning strikes can generate heat up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, well above the temperature needed to melt sand.

A closeup shot of a fulgurite in a sandy beach (Getty Images) Cross section of fulgurite. (Getty Images) Fulgurite mineral formed from lightning-fused materials. (Getty Images)

If the sand has a high concentration of silica or quartz, the lightning can cause the grains of sand to fuse together along its path and form glass tubes. The glass tubes typically form when the sand cools very quickly, and they can appear as clear, white-ish glass.

These glass tubes are called fulgurites. It doesn’t quite look like the glass we’re used to seeing. While the inside is smooth, the outside has a hard and gray sand-like texture, almost like fossilized lightning.

Because the glass tubes are located below ground, they typically are not revealed until the sand above it gets moved around.

