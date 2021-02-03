Capitol riot suspect asks court to OK her vacation to Mexico

Jenny Cudd is seen on Facebook Live inside the Capitol building, according to authorities. (U.S. Department of Justice)

(NEXSTAR) – A former Texas mayoral candidate who was arrested after video from the U.S. Capitol riot purportedly showed her incriminating herself, has asked a judge for permission to go on a vacation to Mexico.

Jenny Cudd’s attorney Farheena Siddiqui asked a federal judge in a motion filed Monday to allow Cudd to leave the country to enjoy a prepaid vacation in Riviera Maya, according to The Washington Post.

Cudd owns a flower shop in Midland, Texas, and, according to Siddiqui, the trip to the spring break destination “is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.”

Cudd was arrested after posting a video on social media bragging that she was part of a group that broke down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s door.

“We got up to the top of the Capitol and there was a door open and we went inside,” Cudd said in a Facebook video, according to federal investigators. “We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera.”

Court documents say Cudd declared during a local news interview two days after the Capitol riot, “We the patriots did storm the U.S. Capitol … yes, I would absolutely do it again.”

Cudd later deleted the video and told The Associated Press she didn’t personally go into Pelosi’s office and didn’t do anything violent or destroy any property. She was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

She said she has since received death threats and her business, Becky’s Flowers, was bombarded with one-star reviews calling her a traitor and domestic terrorist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.