‘Care and understanding.’ Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer helps homeless man after bike stolen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is being recognized for his empathy, care and understanding after a compliant was filed against a homeless person in uptown.

According to CMPD, Officer Dunham went above and beyond for a homeless man, named Victor, who was setting up camp in uptown Charlotte.

Officer Dunham had responded to a complaint against Victor and, after speaking with him, learned that Victor’s bike was recently stolen, meaning he no longer had transportation.

Officer Dunham offered a bike that was recently donated by a local citizen, CMPD said.

“We applaud Officer Dunham for how he handled the situation with empathy, care and understanding and went out of his way to offer a solution. Job well done!” CMPD said in a post shared on social media.