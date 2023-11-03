RALEIGH, N.C. — Rosalind Rivers of Charlotte took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Rivers bought her lucky $2 ticket from Food Mart on The Plaza in Charlotte. Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million in the Oct. 21 drawing. The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

She claimed her prize on Oct. 30 at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Rivers took home $712,501.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Powerball is one of six games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

For details on how $61.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.