RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte resident Bonita Ham tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Ham bought her lucky Black Titanium ticket from Coulwood BP on Bellhaven Boulevard in Charlotte.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on November 28 to claim her prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million top prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Four $4 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out our blog to learn more.