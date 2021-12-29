Child saves elderly neighbor from apartment fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A second grader is being credited for saving an elderly neighbor from an apartment fire on the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive on Tuesday evening.

According to Charlotte Fire, the child notified their parents that smoke was coming from the neighbor’s apartment. Dad and other neighbors went inside and rescued the elderly woman.

Update Structure Fire; neighbors rescued occupant from apartment. 2nd grader notified parents that smoke was coming from neighbors apartment. Dad & other neighbors went inside & rescued elderly occupant; rescuer & occupant evaluated on scene by @MecklenburgEMS & released. https://t.co/UR36qqbtVk pic.twitter.com/dhaH4z1SEo — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2021

The rescuer and the victim were evaluated on scene by EMS and released. No one was injured in the fire.

Charlotte Fire reports that 27 firefighters had the blaze out within 10 minutes, and that the cause of the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking. The estimated loss due to the fire is considered to be around $12,000.

Fire investigators are strongly urging the public to never attempt to re-enter a burning structure after a rescue.