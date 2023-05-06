CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson student got a big surprise when her scratch-off ticket won $200,000.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Break the Bank ticket was purchased at the Loco Mart on Old Greenville Highway.

The winner said she bought the ticket while waiting on a takeout order.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she told lottery officials.

The Clemson senior said she plans to spend the money on her tuition and books.

The odds of winning the $200,000 prize on the Break the Bank game are one in 720,000.