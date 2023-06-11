RALEIGH, N.C. — Toney Peavey of Kings Mountain took a chance on a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize in a recent drawing.

Peavey bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue in Kings Mountain. He matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

Peavey claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $712,501.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Cleveland County received $28.5 million in grants, using funds raised by the lottery, to help with school construction. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Cleveland County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.