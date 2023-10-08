RALEIGH, N.C. — On the way home from getting breakfast Friday morning, Larry Dunn of Kings Mountain said he had a gut feeling he should buy a scratch-off, and it paid off with a $100,000 win.

“I guess it was just instinct that told me to stop,” Dunn recalled.

He bought his lucky $30 Black Titanium ticket from Amiya Express on West King Street in Kings Mountain. He took the ticket out to his car to scratch it.

“It shocked me, it really did,” Dunn said. “Then I went home and told my wife that I won. She was very excited.”

Dunn arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

He said he plans to use his winnings to help take care of his family.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Four $4 million prizes and 11 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. Cleveland County received $28.5 million in grants, using funds raised by the lottery, to help with school construction. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Cleveland County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.