Coca-Cola’s new cans will help customers ‘find the flavor they’re looking for,’ company says

(NEXSTAR) – Coca-Cola is expanding its new look across Coke’s entire line of flavors.

After revealing new designs for its Coca-Cola and Coke Zero cans in 2021, the Coca-Cola Company announced on Wednesday that it would be expanding the “new, modern packaging design” to all the cans in its Coca-Cola Flavor lineup.

In addition, the company said its new designs will help customers to better identify their favorite flavors or varieties.

The new designs will be seen on cans of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Cherry and Coca-Cola Vanilla, as well as their zero-sugar varieties. (Coca-Cola)

“We wanted to modernize and simplify the look of our packaging to help consumers find the flavor they’re looking for on the shelf through a colorful but clean packaging design,” said Natalia Suarez, the senior brand manager of Coke Choice Portfolio for Coca-Cola North America, in a news release.

Here’s how it works: Coke’s new designs will feature logos using either white script or black script, with white script indicating a full-sugar product, and black script indicating a zero-sugar or calorie-free product. The colors of the actual cans, meanwhile, will indicate the flavor of the beverage — and more specifically, how many flavors the beverage contains. For instance, a can of Cherry Coke will be purple, but a can of Cherry Vanilla Coke will feature “stacked colors” (purple on the bottom, gold near the top) to signify its “dual flavors.”

The new designs are slated to appear on cans of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Vanilla, Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and “their zero-sugar counterparts,” Coca-Cola confirmed.

The recipes for each variety will remain unchanged, the company said.

Coca-Cola’s latest announcement comes after the brand updated its packaging for original Coke and Coke Zero flavors with a more “simplified” and “streamlined” design in 2021. At the time, however, Coca-Cola had also “refreshed” its existing recipe for Coca-Cola Zero.

“The consumer landscape is always changing, which means we must evolve to stay ahead,” Suarez said during the first phase of changes in July 2021.