Cocoa for a cause: Greensboro woman makes hot cocoa bombs to benefit local charity

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hot Cocoa Bombs are the hottest food trend of 2021 so far. The fun food experience has blown up on social media.

It’s a hollow chocolate globe filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows. You place the bomb in a coffee mug and pour warm milk or water over the top. The bombs melt and the goodies inside float to the top.

Debra Lucenti saw them on social media and decided to try make them for friends and family as Christmas gifts. Then, she says they all asked for more.

She decided to sell them and donate the profits to a local charity, the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro. The non-profit organization helps homeless people with a number of daily resources. The IRC also offers a White Flag Shelter on dangerously cold nights. That gives the homeless a warm place to stay out of the below-freezing temperatures.

FOX8 Foodie shows us how these hot cocoa bombs are made and how they are warming up our entire community.

If you’re interested in getting a hot cocoa bomb, email debramlucenti@gmail.com.