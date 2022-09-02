CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six months ago, Matt Wohlfarth, owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, had a sign outside his business saying, “free party for the road crew if finished by 9/1/22.”

“Oh yeah, that’s funny!” said customer James Cunningham. “I looked at that and thought, ‘there’s no way in hell that’s happening,’ so you can look around and see, yup! Nowhere even close! They didn’t even try.”

“They’re not done, so no party for the construction crew!” said Courtney Thompson.

“They got to figure it out, I guess!” said Brad Thompson.

The ongoing storm drainage improvement project along East Morehead Street costs taxpayers an estimated $41.5 million. The latest update has pushed back its completion date to early 2023.

“To me, that sounds like Summer,” Wohlfarth said.

The frustration isn’t just for business owners but for everyone, including pedestrians who are trying to cross the street without a crosswalk.

“It is what it is,” Cunningham said. “I’m surprised I haven’t been hit by a car yet.”

The construction in Charlotte, people know, is a necessary evil.

“Charlotte’s a growing city,” said Brad Thompson. “There’s a lot of people coming here, so I think it’s a great thing.”

Now that Wohlfarth’s deadline has come and gone, the big question is: will the owner give the construction crew a party anyway?

Not Likely.

“This is the season! You know?” he said. “We need to run our shuttles to the stadium, and we need our parking, and it’s been nine months. I don’t feel like they need another nine months.”