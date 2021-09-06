Corn maze pays special tribute to Richlands High School

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Fall is just around the corner, and Hog Wild Farm has a new corn maze that pays special recognition to Richlands High School.

This year marks 100 years of the Richlands chapter of Future Farmers of America, and Hog Wild has chosen a design for the maze that from above spells out a tribute to the organization’s anniversary.

Krystal Howard, owner of Hog Wild, said she could think of no better way to pay tribute to a program that is so essential to the community.

“Being able to have an organization like that, that teaches kids that farming is … it’s what feeds us … it’s what sustains our life every day,” Howard said.

Howard and her husband were members of the FFA at Richlands High School themselves and love to see kids still active in the program today. The maze will be open to the public in two weeks.