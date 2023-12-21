RALEIGH, N.C. — Francene Ray of Fayetteville tried her luck on a $50 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in a new game.

Ray bought her lucky $10 Million Spectacular ticket from Walmart on Legion Road in Hope Mills.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on December 13 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,264.

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted this month with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Five $10 million prizes, 19 $1 million prizes and 19 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life.