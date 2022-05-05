DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Robby Tate is living out what we all want.



“Any chance I get to feel like a kid, I’m going to do it,” said Tate, who has an extensive toy collection. Most of the collection is “Star Wars” toys.

“Whatever makes you feel like a little kid, surround yourself with it,” he said.



His collection started about 15 years ago when his mom found his childhood toys in the attic.



“It started with a little collection on a shelf that grew, little by little,” he said.



That small discovery set off years of collecting treasures from his childhood. You name it, he has it.



“I have some Star Wars treats for you,” he laughed opening up a kitchen cabinet. “Doesn’t everybody need R2-D2 mac and cheese?”



Robby doesn’t leave his collection on the shelves or in a box. He believes in getting them out, showing them off and letting his kids enjoy them, too.



“[‘Star Wars’] is a tale as old as time. It’s Greek mythology. It’s the things rolled into one,” he said. “Heroes, villains, and you fall in love and get mad all in the same movie.”



But for Robby, it’s not about the stuff but that special childhood feeling that always comes back.



“We spend all our time growing up. We are only a kid for a little bit of time,” he said. “We never really grow up on the inside. Just grow up on the outside.”