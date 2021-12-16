‘Didn’t have much growing up.’ Army veteran is gifted new Stallings home

STALLINGS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A home for the holidays. On Wednesday, a deserving Army veteran and his family got a special gift, a brand new home.

Around Christmas time in 2020, Carl Roush, his wife, and his newborn baby had to suddenly leave their home after they found black mold. That all changed on Wednesday. Home.

It means something different for everyone.

But coming home? That’s a feeling all can relate to.

“It’s overwhelming, I don’t feel like I deserve this, so thank all of you, thank you all of you,” said Carl Roush, talking to the crowd.

“You deserve it!” yelled someone back.

For the first time, US Army Sgt. First Class Carl Roush, his wife, and their daughter know what it feels like to have a home and to come home.

“Please come back for dinner,” laughed Carl, hugging volunteers.

The house, the full pantry, even the stockings hung on the chimney were all donated by PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program. They give free houses to deserving veterans.

“It means everything, it means like all of our first memories are with her have been at a hotel floor or a friend’s house, so she actually gets to have a home now,” said Carl.

Carl joined the Army after 9/11 and he’s still serving to this day. He’s earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star Medal.

“I didn’t have much growing up, in the army, in the military, like you trim everything down to what you can carry,” said Carl.

And though it’s hard to take in, Carl has all the time in the world to figure out what home really means.

“That’s it. It’s everything,” said Carl.