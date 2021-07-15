Donald Trump Jr. suggests George Floyd mural destroyed by lightning may have been caused by ‘higher power’

(WNCN) — After a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Ohio collapsed after reportedly being struck by lightning, Donald Trump Jr. is wondering whether the act was that of a “higher power.”

Former President Donald Trump’s son brought his theory to Instagram, opening the statement by saying “this will drive some people nuts but oh well.”

Don Jr. went on to say “I mean you have to wonder if someone, like a higher power, is telling us something here?!?”

Trump Jr. said that what happened to George Floyd shouldn’t happen anywhere but with murals and statues of him appearing in places across the country, “I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either.”

His post included a photo of the destroyed mural and he ended the post by asking for thoughts and comments on what he said.

Many agreed with Trump Jr. with him later saying in the comments “I mean when was the last time you heard of a building being destroyed by lightning? A brick wall that’s not a conductor of electricity? This stuff really doesn’t happen that often”.

“If you’re not a believer ask yourself when was the last time you ever heard of a brick wall being blown up by lightening [sic]????” Trump Jr. said in a later identical post.

Police in Toledo, Ohio confirmed that a bolt of lightning struck the building and caused the section of wall adorned with the large mural to collapse, reducing it to rubble.

Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced last month to 22 1/2 years in prison. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S.

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross. He told sister station WJW that he is looking to do another mural.

The city of Toledo said it is planning to create a new mural and will find a new location for the artwork.