Durham couple awards $10,000 to teacher of the year from Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A Chapel Hill elementary teacher recently named North Carolina Teacher of the Year was given a $10,000 award by a husband and wife from the community.

Eugenia Floyd, a fourth-grade teacher at Scroggs Elementary, was recently named the 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. She was selected from a field of nine finalists who represented the state’s eight education districts and charter schools, according to a news release from Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

Tommy and Gail McNeill, of Durham, sponsored a $10,000 award through The Public School Foundation’s Teachers First Fund.

According to the release, Tommy McNeill was touched by Floyd’s story and her dedication to her students. He said she reminded him of his first-grade teacher in Hoke County.

Floyd herself is a product of the school district where she works. She graduated from East Chapel Hill High School in 2005. She began her career as a teacher assistant before earning her teaching license eight years ago. Last year, she earned her Master’s degree in gifted education, the release said.

Floyd said she was surprised and honored. She said teaching is her calling. The gift affirms her belief that educating children should be a community effort.