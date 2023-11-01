RALEIGH, N.C. — Neil Becker of Durham plans to help his daughter with a major purchase after he won a $2 million scratch-off prize on Oct. 20.

“This means she will have enough money to buy a house now,” he said.

Becker bought his lucky $20 $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Triangle Mini Mart & Tobacco on Hillsborough Road in Durham.

“I looked at the owner of the store and said, ‘I just won $2 million,’” he recalled.

Becker said he previously won $1,000 playing the same game but never thought he would win this much.

“I still can’t believe it,” he said. “It’s pretty astounding.”

When Becker arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Becker said in addition to helping his daughter buy a house, he will buy his best friend a new car.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how $13.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Durham County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.