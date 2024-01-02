RALEIGH, N.C. — Christopher Blatcher of Durham took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $324,511 jackpot last Thursday.

Blatcher bought his lucky ticket from the Bull Market on Avondale Drive in Durham. His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters last Friday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $231,219.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.

For details on how $13.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Durham County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.