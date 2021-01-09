Erie pizzeria creates unique Buffalo Bills-inspired pizza

A local pizzeria is getting in the spirit of Wild Card Weekend in the NFL.

Coppola’s Pizzeria is serving up Buffalo Bills pizzas to fans all weekend long.

The pizza is shaped like the team’s logo and features the Bills’ signature red stripe that’s made of pepperoni.

Anyone looking to get their hands on a Bills inspired pizza pie will have to order ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Both locations, actually, the 12 o’clock and 1 o’clock hour, we’re taking no more orders for Bills pizzas. The oven can’t keep up. We have over 100 Bills pizzas already, already scheduled for both locations.” said Luke Andriaccio, owner of Coppola’s Pizzeria.

Coppola has been serving the pizza throughout the football season for the last two years.